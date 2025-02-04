PAC Meets Usi, Expresses Confidence in His Leadership to Address Malawi’s Socioeconomic Challenges

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed strong belief that Vice-President Dr. Michael Usi is an action-oriented public servant and that he will help turn things around quickly in Malawi, especially concerning the nation’s most pressing socio-economic challenges.

The meeting between PAC officials and Dr. Usi, which took place today in Lilongwe, focused on introducing the Vice-President to his new role as Minister of State responsible for Public Service Delivery.

During the discussions, Dr. Usi assured PAC representatives that his office would champion change based on the recommendations the body had presented to President Lazarus Chakwera on January 13, 2025.

“We are fully committed to addressing the concerns raised by PAC, particularly the ongoing economic challenges, fuel crisis, and food insecurity. As government, we understand the urgency of these issues, and I will personally ensure that we engage with the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to seek practical solutions,” Dr. Usi said.

PAC Spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga, while congratulating the Vice-President on his new role, made it clear that the public’s patience was running thin. “Malawians want these challenges addressed as soon as possible. There is not much time left before the September 2025 general elections, and it is imperative that we see real, tangible progress,” he emphasized.

Matonga also expressed confidence in Dr. Usi’s ability to take the issues seriously and work diligently toward solutions that would improve the lives of everyday Malawians.

The meeting marked an important moment in the continued dialogue between the government and civil society, with PAC reinforcing its commitment to supporting efforts that can uplift the nation, while holding leaders accountable for the welfare of citizens.

