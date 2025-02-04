Usi Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to MERA, Energy Ministry, and NOCMA Over Fuel Transportation Delays

Vice-President Dr. Michael Usi, operating as the Minister of Public Service Delivery, has today expressed deep frustration with the ongoing delays in bringing 31 million litres of fuel from Tanga Port in Tanzania and has issued a firm 48-hour ultimatum to the Ministry of Energy, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), and the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) to address the issue.

In a high-level meeting this afternoon with key stakeholders in the fuel sector, including the Ministry of Energy, NOCMA, and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA), Dr. Usi sought to understand the causes behind the persistent fuel supply disruptions.

The meeting was attended by key figures such as Minister of Energy Hon. Ibrahim Matola, NOCMA CEO Dr. Hazemba Chibombo, PPDA Executive Director Dr. Reginald Chifundo, and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

However, according to Minister Matola, the Vice-President was visibly dissatisfied with the inefficiencies within the Ministry and other involved entities.

“Dr. Usi emphasized that the government cannot afford any further delays. He has given the Ministry and its technical teams until Thursday afternoon, February 6, 2025, to provide a detailed report explaining the reasons behind the delays in transporting the 31 million litres of fuel and outlining concrete measures to prevent further disruptions,” Hon. Matola explained.

The Vice-President underscored that stabilizing the country’s fuel supply is a priority, and inefficiencies and deliberate delays would not be tolerated. He also made it clear that the situation needed urgent rectification to avoid further strain on the Malawian public.

However, the meeting saw some key absentees. MERA CEO Henry Kachaje and the State Procurement Director (SPC) Collen Zamba notably shunned the gathering, a move that has raised further concerns about accountability within the institutions overseeing Malawi’s fuel sector.

With the clock ticking, the Vice-President’s ultimatum serves as a stern reminder that the government expects prompt and efficient action to resolve the fuel crisis, which has been affecting households and businesses alike.

