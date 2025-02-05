NEEF Encourages Mchinji Farmers to Plant Trees to Combat Climate Change

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) has urged farmers in Mchinji to plant trees as a strategy to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, including floods and prolonged dry spells.

Speaking on Monday during the distribution of tree seedlings to farmers, Neef Board Chairperson Jephta Mtema emphasized that tree planting is crucial for environmental conservation. He highlighted that farmers stand to benefit significantly from increased tree planting, as it will help reverse the damaging impacts of climate change.

In her remarks, Mchinji South legislator Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma praised Neef’s farm input loans, noting that they provide an opportunity for everyone to engage in farming and combat hunger. She called on the government to phase out the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) and redirect more resources toward the farm input loans facility.

“The AIP is causing hardships for many. People are sleeping at selling points, and only a few farmers are benefiting. The programme is also prone to abuse, with some individuals selling their identification cards to vendors who then purchase the subsidized fertilizer,” Nkusa Nkhoma explained.

She also commended Neef for promoting tree planting, stating that the initiative will help restore vegetation and improve soil fertility.

Senior Chief Mavwere echoed these sentiments, describing Neef’s farm input loans as a transformative tool in addressing hunger in the district.

During last year’s Mid-Term Budget review, Parliament approved a K150 billion allocation to Neef to support farmers with loans for farm inputs. The facility targets farmers with at least five acres of land, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and food security.

