As Fuel Erratic Supply Deepens, MERA Boss Kachaje Jets Off on Vacation, Snubs Crucial Stakeholders Meeting

As Malawi grapples with crippling fuel shortages, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje has sparked outrage by flying out of the country for a “long vacation,” blatantly skipping a high-stakes meeting summoned by Vice President Michael Usi to address the nation’s fuel crisis.

In a move that has left many Malawians fuming, Kachaje was notably absent on Tuesday from a critical multi-stakeholder meeting convened by Vice President Michael Usi, who also serves as the Minister of Public Service Delivery. The meeting was aimed at devising immediate solutions to the persistent delays in fuel transportation from the port of Tanga in Tanzania, following the government-to-government procurement deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Given his central role in regulating Malawi’s energy sector, Kachaje’s absence raised eyebrows, especially at a time when the country is battling erratic fuel supplies that have paralyzed businesses and daily life. Shockingly, sources within MERA confirmed that Kachaje had chosen to travel abroad for a “long vacation,” showing blatant disregard for the gravity of the current crisis.

Present at the meeting were key officials, including Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, Chief Executive Officer for the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Clement Kanyama, and representatives from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA).

Kachaje’s absence comes amid lingering controversy surrounding his appointment as MERA CEO, which was marred by legal battles and allegations of procedural irregularities. The High Court of Malawi previously faulted the Office of the Ombudsman for entertaining complaints challenging his appointment without exhausting alternative legal remedies.

In a ruling delivered by Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda, the court declared that the Ombudsman lacked jurisdiction to investigate the matter, as the complainants had other legal channels available. Despite this ruling, leaked findings from the Ombudsman’s blocked report revealed that Kachaje’s appointment was nullified due to gross procedural violations.

The complaints originated from Richard Chapweteka, a candidate who was overlooked during the MERA CEO recruitment process, and the Forum for National Development. The Ombudsman had argued that it had jurisdiction over the case due to allegations of maladministration and injustice in Kachaje’s hiring process.

Despite these legal controversies, Kachaje managed to secure a second three-year term as MERA CEO in September this year, a decision that has fueled public skepticism about the integrity of the institution he leads.

Kachaje’s decision to prioritize a vacation over addressing the fuel crisis has triggered a wave of criticism from civil society organizations and concerned citizens. Many are questioning his commitment to his role and the government’s seriousness in tackling the fuel crisis.

“At a time when Malawians are queuing for hours just to get a few liters of fuel, it is unacceptable for the head of the regulatory authority to abandon his duties for personal leisure,” said John Chirwa, a commentator . “This reflects not just poor leadership but also a lack of accountability in public service.”

With mounting pressure from both the public and advocacy groups, there are growing calls for Kachaje to step down or face disciplinary action. As the fuel crisis deepens, Malawians are left grappling with the harsh reality of leadership that appears disconnected from the struggles of the people it is meant to serve.

