PAC salutes Chakwera for leading with compassion and dignity during Chilima, 8 others funeral

In its postmortem of the event of the past difficulties where the nation lost its veep, Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a powerful grouping of different religious organizations in the country, has hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for displaying what the group calls ‘rare, compassionate and dignified leadership’ as the country mourned.

According to PAC spokesperson Gilford Matonga, President Chakwera has provided exceptional guidance and leadership during the mourning period and, in the process, ensuring dignified send-offs of the departed souls.

Matonga praised President Chakwera’s ability to bring the nation together in this time of grief, saying his compassionate and unifying approach has been instrumental in helping the country heal.

“President Chakwera has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities that have provided great comfort to the nation during this difficult time. His empathy, humility, and unwavering commitment to honoring the legacy of the late Vice President and other officials have been truly exemplary,” Matonga said.

Matonga then condemned some of the chaos leading up to the burial ceremony of the late Vice President in Ntcheu, which he said was contrary to Malawian cultural values.

The PAC spokesperson also commended President Chakwera for his efforts to maintain order and ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the burials, despite the understandable emotions and tensions surrounding the tragic events.

“In the midst of profound sorrow, President Chakwera has demonstrated the kind of leadership that Malawians expect and deserve. His ability to guide the nation with compassion and dignity is a testament to his commitment to the well-being of all Malawians,” Matonga added.

