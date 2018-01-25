PAC says mass demo to go ahead: To meet next week for dates

January 25, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 14 Comments

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a multi-faith human rights, democracy and accountability watchdog, says it will consult its board  January 30 in Lilongwe  on new dates for the mass demonstrations that were called off last year.

PAC’s publicity secretary Fr. Mulomole addressing marchers at Parliament building

The protests were called off to push for enactment of the Electoral Reforms Bills following government’s indication that it would table all the pieces of legislation.

But the bills, including the 50-plus-one electoral system of electing a Head of State, were rejected .

PAC said following the shooting down od the bills, it will proceed with the protests.

The three Bills which government shot down are the Assumption of Office President (Transitional Arrangement) Bill, Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Bill and the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill.

PAC executive secretary Robert Phiri said the board will meet next weke  and direct the secretariat on when exactly the demonstrations can be held.

Phiri said there were wide consultations on the Bills, using the civil society task force and that the shooting down of the Bills is regrettable and retrogressive to the advancement of democracy for the country.

He said  PAC secretariat is ready with the peaceful protests, saying they have a minimum of 120 placards and reflectors for all the marchers countrywide.

“We have the banners, which are ready with the messages. So for us, it’s just a matter of the board’s resolution,” Phiri said.

Phiri said the mass demonstrations will be held and there should be no doubts about it, expressing the hope that people will participate in the protests.

He said the demonstrations will also be highlighting on “broader issues”.

Omex70
Guest
Omex70

Santana, you are a DPP boot-licker.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 54 minutes ago
Wa Nsembe wowona
Guest
Wa Nsembe wowona

PAC kuvala chikopa cha nkhosa ali mbuzi za wanthu! Munasuluka anthu anakudziwani.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 20 minutes ago
PAC advisor
Guest
PAC advisor

I always feel pity with PAC. Instead of mobilizing people to pray for good rains zowona PAC mwasanka ma DEMON – Sration? Mukusogozedwadi ndi ma DEMON

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 25 minutes ago
Mulomo wa Mulomole
Guest
Mulomo wa Mulomole

Useless PAC at it again. The devil is really the master of these so-called men of God.

Mind you PAC, we don’t want to see what is happening in DRC here. There is no peace in DRC because of the Catholic church and PAC.

Is PAC above parliament? Is this the kind of democracy that we wanted? Did we choose to be ruled by churches? No no no no no PAC, you are overstating your mandate. We know Parliament and NOT PAC!!!!!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 56 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

This is total nonsense. The bills were tabled and rejected. What is the demonstrations about? Don’t lead ignorant Malawians into this shithole.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 21 minutes ago
Mc Bwampwapwa
Guest
Mc Bwampwapwa

PAC,instead of going to the street demonstrating, just go to Parliament and pass the bills yourselves on behalf of the MPs. kkkkkkkk.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 36 minutes ago
Joji Wina
Guest
Joji Wina

Kodi a PAC munadya zingati zomwe zikukusowetsani mtendere chonchi?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 39 minutes ago
Gwaladi
Guest
Gwaladi

Ife wont tire, ndi go konkoooooooooooo. Dont mind the idiots, inu a PAC.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 49 minutes ago
benjones
Guest
benjones

PAC are useless, we want action not words.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 36 seconds ago
santana
Guest
santana
Total RUBBISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why don’t you just accept that your sinister motive was shot down? You asked for the tabling of the bills and government did so as per its promise. Democratic procedures were followed in Parliament and the Parliamentarians from both sides chose to shoot those bills down. So this dunderhead is now saying government shot down the bill. Are you really following these things or you just being pushed by your pay masters to do this and that? Is it not your boss Chingota who accepted defeat and promised to find other ways to woo people to support the… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 1 minute ago
Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

Santana wapatsidwa zingati ?Uchitsiru basi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 39 minutes ago
Gee
Guest
Gee

Santana, Peter Mutharika’s ass licker….u have licked all the nsete from him till there are no more now his ass is dripping blood

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 50 minutes ago
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

All what we need now is referendum on 50+ system of electing the president. People should express their views through referendum. Members of parliament cannot be trusted because they are easily corrupted by the side that opposes the view on 50+. We all know that there was a wider consultation on the issue and many people and organizations expressed their feelings that the system was the best option of electing credible leaders (presidents). Failure to adopt this system will lead to civil unrest in this nation. Malawi is for all of us.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 5 minutes ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

You are lying. Which people were consulted ? You mean those against government? Check the people that are called to consultative meetings are always the same people that hate the DPP and it’s leadership. Those are biased consultations. Imagine even Wandale was being invited to such meetings and the only reason is because, through his madness, he was fighting government.

Kagwereni uko

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 41 minutes ago

