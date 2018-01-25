The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a multi-faith human rights, democracy and accountability watchdog, says it will consult its board January 30 in Lilongwe on new dates for the mass demonstrations that were called off last year.
The protests were called off to push for enactment of the Electoral Reforms Bills following government’s indication that it would table all the pieces of legislation.
But the bills, including the 50-plus-one electoral system of electing a Head of State, were rejected .
PAC said following the shooting down od the bills, it will proceed with the protests.
The three Bills which government shot down are the Assumption of Office President (Transitional Arrangement) Bill, Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Bill and the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill.
PAC executive secretary Robert Phiri said the board will meet next weke and direct the secretariat on when exactly the demonstrations can be held.
Phiri said there were wide consultations on the Bills, using the civil society task force and that the shooting down of the Bills is regrettable and retrogressive to the advancement of democracy for the country.
He said PAC secretariat is ready with the peaceful protests, saying they have a minimum of 120 placards and reflectors for all the marchers countrywide.
“We have the banners, which are ready with the messages. So for us, it’s just a matter of the board’s resolution,” Phiri said.
Phiri said the mass demonstrations will be held and there should be no doubts about it, expressing the hope that people will participate in the protests.
He said the demonstrations will also be highlighting on “broader issues”.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "PAC says mass demo to go ahead: To meet next week for dates"
Santana, you are a DPP boot-licker.
PAC kuvala chikopa cha nkhosa ali mbuzi za wanthu! Munasuluka anthu anakudziwani.
I always feel pity with PAC. Instead of mobilizing people to pray for good rains zowona PAC mwasanka ma DEMON – Sration? Mukusogozedwadi ndi ma DEMON
Useless PAC at it again. The devil is really the master of these so-called men of God.
Mind you PAC, we don’t want to see what is happening in DRC here. There is no peace in DRC because of the Catholic church and PAC.
Is PAC above parliament? Is this the kind of democracy that we wanted? Did we choose to be ruled by churches? No no no no no PAC, you are overstating your mandate. We know Parliament and NOT PAC!!!!!
This is total nonsense. The bills were tabled and rejected. What is the demonstrations about? Don’t lead ignorant Malawians into this shithole.
PAC,instead of going to the street demonstrating, just go to Parliament and pass the bills yourselves on behalf of the MPs. kkkkkkkk.
Kodi a PAC munadya zingati zomwe zikukusowetsani mtendere chonchi?
Ife wont tire, ndi go konkoooooooooooo. Dont mind the idiots, inu a PAC.
PAC are useless, we want action not words.
Santana wapatsidwa zingati ?Uchitsiru basi.
Santana, Peter Mutharika’s ass licker….u have licked all the nsete from him till there are no more now his ass is dripping blood
All what we need now is referendum on 50+ system of electing the president. People should express their views through referendum. Members of parliament cannot be trusted because they are easily corrupted by the side that opposes the view on 50+. We all know that there was a wider consultation on the issue and many people and organizations expressed their feelings that the system was the best option of electing credible leaders (presidents). Failure to adopt this system will lead to civil unrest in this nation. Malawi is for all of us.
You are lying. Which people were consulted ? You mean those against government? Check the people that are called to consultative meetings are always the same people that hate the DPP and it’s leadership. Those are biased consultations. Imagine even Wandale was being invited to such meetings and the only reason is because, through his madness, he was fighting government.
Kagwereni uko