Pacific Towers Transforming Business Environment for SMEs in Limbe

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating at Pacific Towers in Limbe say the modern business complex has significantly improved their trading conditions, boosted customer access and created a more organised commercial environment for traders and consumers alike.

The K30 billion facility, constructed by Pacific Limited in 2022, was developed in response to increasing demand for safer, cleaner and more modern business spaces in Limbe, one of Malawi’s busiest commercial centres.

Business owners trading at the complex say the development has changed the way they operate by offering protection from harsh weather conditions, improved security and access to essential services such as electricity, water and sanitation facilities.

In separate interviews, traders explained that before moving into Pacific Towers, many of them operated from informal or open-air spaces where business activities were constantly disrupted by rain, heat and poor infrastructure.

One of the traders, Aisha Mussa Iman, a 41-year-old businesswoman from Ndirande Township, said operating from an open market previously made business difficult and unpredictable.

“We used to struggle under the scorching sun, and whenever it rained, business would come to a standstill,” she said.

“Since I secured a shop at Pacific Towers, my business has improved tremendously. I am now able to sell comfortably without worrying about weather conditions.”

Her experience reflects the challenges many informal traders face across Malawi, where inadequate market infrastructure often affects productivity, customer flow and income generation.

Another trader, Ishmael Chizinga, who sells electronics at the complex, said the facility has not only improved business operations but also modernised the image of Limbe and Blantyre.

“This building has changed the face of our town. We need more infrastructure developments like this to keep up with modern standards,” he said.

Chizinga noted that modern commercial complexes are common in many countries and argued that Malawi needs increased investment in urban infrastructure to support growing businesses and improve trading standards.

Customers have also welcomed the development, saying it has made shopping easier, safer and more convenient.

One customer, Brenda Banda, said the complex allows people to access a wide range of products in one place instead of moving long distances around Limbe.

“In the past, it was difficult moving from one place to another in Limbe to buy different items. But with this market, I can access various products under one roof,” she said.

Management at Pacific Towers says the facility was intentionally designed to provide a conducive and organised environment for businesses to thrive.

Winnex Affick, Operations Manager for the facility, said all shop spaces are currently occupied, reflecting growing demand for modern trading infrastructure.

He said the company continues investing in improvements aimed at ensuring traders operate in a stress-free and secure environment.

“All the shops are fully occupied, and we are continuously improving the facility to ensure business owners operate in a stress-free environment,” said Affick.

Meanwhile, Faisal Aboo, Managing Director of Pacific Group, said the company plans to expand the concept to Lilongwe as part of efforts to support SMEs in the capital city.

According to Aboo, the initiative goes beyond business investment and forms part of the company’s broader efforts to contribute to economic development and community empowerment.

“This initiative forms part of our Corporate Social Responsibility programmes. We want to promote a sustainable commercial ecosystem because providing a safe business environment contributes to economic growth,” he said.

He added that developments such as Pacific Towers also benefit local councils through revenue generated from business permits, trade licences and city rates.

Apart from property development, Pacific Group has also been involved in social impact initiatives, particularly in water access projects.

Since 2015, the company says it has rehabilitated more than 9,000 non-functional boreholes across different parts of the country to improve access to clean and safe drinking water.

Economic observers say developments such as Pacific Towers demonstrate the growing role private sector investment can play in modernising Malawi’s urban business infrastructure, improving working conditions for SMEs and supporting local economic growth.

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