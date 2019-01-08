Pakistanis demanded K3 billion ransom after abducting Asian toddler: State withdraws case on Malawian suspect

Blantyre Magistrate Court has heard that three Pakistanis  arrested  on December 11 2018 when they abducted a five-year-old child Tahil Shail  of Asian extract demanded a K3 billion ransom from his parents.

The suspects arrested for abducting the child

At the openingof the case, the State read a  charge sheet which indicates  the kidnappers demanded that the boy’s father Mohammed Shail, 34, a Malawian of Asian origin who has a string of businesses in both Blantyre and Lilongwe, to pay a $4 million (about K3 billion) ransom.

The three Pakistanis have been charged alongside their four Malawians accomplices with an offence of kidnapping in order to subject person to ransom contrary to  Section 263 of the Penal Code and child trafficking contrary to Section 79 (1) of Child Care, Protections and Justice Act.

The suspects are Hanza Akbar, 23, son in-law of Shail and his accomplices Suleman Khan, 36, Faraza Khan, 24, Shazed Khan, 22, all Malawians of Asian origin, Ibrahim Omar Mataya, 21, Malawian and Fahim Azafer, 30, Lehras Khan, 25 all Pakistanis.

Mataya, who is being represented by lawyer Ambokire Salimu, had his case withdrawn after the  State made an application on undisclosed reasons.

The rest of the suspects have pleaded not guilty as their lawyers Fostino Maele and  Webster Kosamu asked the court for time to prepare for the trial which chief resident magistrate Simeon Mdeza granted  when he adjourned the matter to January 14.

Abductions are rare in Malawi.

