Lacha replaces Usi as ADRA Malawi top boss: Mhango new Programs Director

Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Malawi has a new Acting Chief Executive Officer in the name of Hastings Jabulani Lacha.

He replaces Dr. Michael Usi who has joined frontline politics and he is currently the Chief Stategist for the newly formed UTM Party led by State Vice-President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Jabulani Lacha has served different positions at ADRA Malawi in the past sixteen years.

He was recently in Uganda on secondment and has spent only five months before he was called back home to take over his current post.

“We are very happy that he is back with the team and hope that his vast experience and knowledge will be an assest to the day to day running of ADRA Malawi” reads a brief statements from ADRA.

On his part, Lacha said: “We shall be changing one life at a time in a descennt and orderly manner”.

Meawhile, ADRA Malawi has also appointed Mrs. Andiesa Mhango as its new Programs Director.

ADRA Malawi operates across three crosscutting sectors of food security, nutrition, and economic empowerment.

These sectors encompass improved farming methods and innovations, crop diversification both to increase nutrition and decrease flooding, and development of and training in small-scale irrigation skills and harvest techniques.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :