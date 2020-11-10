Pan African Parliament courts Malawi’s President, Speaker on sexual violence

Pan African Parliament acting president Bouras Djamel says his delegation is to discuss with President Lazarus Chakwera and Speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to find solutions to the increasing cases of rape and defilement in the country.

Djamel said this after meeting Justice Minister Titus Mvalo on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

“There is need to tighten the laws to protect women and children. The protection of women, children and human rights are fundamental for Pan African Parliament,” he said.

Mvalo has told Bouras that Malawi already has laws in place which protect women and children, including the Domestic Violence Act, Gender Equality Act and the penal code.

“Perhaps where we need to act more is on interpretation, sometimes when we take matters to court, we get sentences that are lenient.

“So we will be working with the courts to ensure that the sentences are given in a manner that is acceptable,” he said.

Other issues that were discussed between Mvalo and the Pan African Parliament delegation include Continental Free Trade Area and the Malabo Protocol which seeks to create an African Court of Justice and Human Rights which Malawi is yet to ratify.

