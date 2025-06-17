Panga-Wielding Thug, Chisale, Arrested in Lilongwe Armed Robbery Bust

A shadow of terror in Lilongwe’s Chitedze area has been lifted following the arrest of one of the city’s most feared panga-wielding thugs, Josephy Chisale, 51, who alongside a gang of four, brutally attacked a medical doctor in a brazen armed robbery.

This hardened criminal and his crew—armed with razor-sharp pangas—ambushed a Senior Medical Officer from Mulanje District Hospital, robbing him of his Toyota Axio, a laptop, cellphone, and K80,000 in cash. The incident sent waves of fear across the capital, but now, thanks to swift police action, Chisale’s reign of terror may be coming to an end.

According to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, an intelligence-led raid on Sunday led detectives straight to Chisale’s hideout in Mutu Village, under Traditional Authority Mtema. Inside his compound, police discovered the stolen vehicle alongside a mini-arsenal of four pangas and two face masks, chilling evidence of the gang’s violent escapades.

“This man shamelessly confessed to orchestrating the attack and admitted to using the same vehicle to rob K1.8 million from a businesswoman in Area 25’s Msungwi,” Chigalu revealed.

What makes this more damning is the suspect’s openness in bragging about his involvement, seemingly emboldened by the fear his name inspires. But that bravado has now crashed headlong into the reality of law enforcement.

While Chisale is finally in custody, four of his fellow marauders remain at large, prompting police to launch a fierce manhunt. Officers are determined to bring all of them to justice and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

The brazen, panga-driven violence and cold-blooded theft has left the public stunned, with many wondering how such criminals continue to roam neighborhoods freely.

Chisale, once a looming figure of fear in Mutu Village, is now just another suspect waiting to answer for his crimes.

He hails from Mutu Village, Traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe District.

