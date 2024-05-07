Paramount Holdings awarded as Malawi’s best Yamaha products import and seller

The Business In-Deals Magazine (BIM) on Friday, May 3, 2024, named Paramount Holding Limited (PHL) as the best Malawi’s Yamaha products Importer and seller.

PHL’s recognition comes barely a year after Yamaha Motor Corporation of Japan authorised the company as sole Importer & seller of Yamaha motor cycles in the country.

Receiving the awards, PHL Marketing Manager Prince Chinkondwe feels honoured for the recognition while assuring the nation for quality and certified Yamaha products in Malawi.

Chinkondwe added that the award shows how committed PHL is selling and distributing quality Yamaha products to Malawians.

“Paramount Holding Limited is sole and certified Yamaha products Importer & Seller in Malawi. So, we are making it possible that Malawians in both public and private sectors get certified Yamaha products from Japan. This award gives us more energy than ever before to satisfy our local customers.

“We know there are counterfeit Yamaha products on Malawi market by uncertified dealers. But locals must engage our company when are looking for Yamaha products. We provide the best for their operations; transport, irrigation services, and others” lauds Chinkondwe.

He discloses further, “We therefore plans to expand Yamaha product sales nationwide, partnering with indigenous Malawians as sub-dealers.

“Additionally, there will be training provided for indigenous motorbike mechanics to establish Yamaha-certified workshops across the country. PHL will supply genuine spare parts and offer training to indigenous mechanics to foster growth within the Yamaha brand”.

A letter agreement between Yahama and PHL, effective from November 2022, and a letter was signed by Ryuji Kuwano Yamaha’s Group Manager for the Africa Market Development Division and Overseas Market Development Operation Business Unit.

According to the agreement, the listed products for the Malawi market including Yamaha motorcycles, outboard motors, spare parts and others.

One of the organizers of the Business In-Detail forum, Alick Sichali, described the event as a success, saying the suggestions and proposals raised were crucial to the country’s economic growth.

Sichali said, “We are really satisfied with the turnout and the support we received from the companies. The event was a success. Initially, we planned to have about 100 people as it was limited, but we ended up having about 200 people

“The display from the companies and participation was great. As Business In-detail Magazine, we believe these platforms will give the needed exposure to local companies and provide a platform for them to meet directly with the customers

He adds, “Paramount Holdings are doing the great work in Malawi. Being the official seller of Yamaha motors and having great service delivery, we thought it wise to appreciate and encourage them, hence presenting them with the award

The BIM forum dubbed as THE BUSINESS TALK attracted economic experts, entrepreneurs and business people to share insights on the operating environment and shaping the future of business where proposed a seven point plan to improve the country’s economy and development.

Among key figures during the event, including former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, Jimmy Korea Mpatsa and lawyer Gonjetso Dikiya.

