Paramount Holdings Limited recognized for being premium supplier of genuine Yamaha products in Malawi

The National Product Magazine has recognized and awarded Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) for being the premium supplier and seller of genuine Yamaha products and Yamaha Motorcycles in Malawi.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Sosten Gwengwe, presided over the award presentation ceremony, which took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe last Friday.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Product Magazine, Arthur Steven Chinyamula, said PHL has demonstrated to be a reliable and responsible local firm in supplying and selling Yamaha products and Yamaha motorcycles, outboard engine from JAPAN and premium brand STUDDS and SMK Helmets and safety gear.

Chinyamula said by supplying genuine Yamaha products and its parts, the company is contributing to the improvement of the transportation sector.

“Paramount Holdings Limited sells and supplies genuine Yamaha products, which are durable and affordable to Malawians. This has helped bridge a gap in the transport sector,” said Chinyamula.

“The company said the advantage of having a bonded warehouse is the ability to sell tax-free bikes. In addition, we have a separate fully equipped workshop at Kanengo, which is staffed by specialized Motorcycles personnel for Yamaha products. We continue to focus our efforts on customer satisfaction through intensive and ongoing internal and external training programs,” he said.

In his speech, Gwengwe hailed the relationship that exists between PHL and the government in various sectors, including agriculture where the company is supplying inputs under the Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

The minister said such collaboration helps in creating an environment that drives exports.

“It’s pleasing to note that apart from supplying genuine Yamaha products and motorcycles, PHL is also producing various food items, some of which it is exporting to neighbouring countries such as Zambia. It is possible to turn around the country’s fortunes.

The secret is nothing, we need to produce, produce and produce then we can have more exports that will bring the much-needed forex,” he said.

PHL started the automobiles section in 2021. Its automobile showroom is situated in Century City Mall complex, Opposite petroda petrol station in Lilongwe City and another one is situated in Clock Tower Mall Opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre City while the workshop is right at the heart of the industrial park in Area 28 at Kanengo, behind Safintra, where it also operates a Yamaha Bonded Warehouse facility.

