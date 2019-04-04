Paramount Ngolongoliwa sets tone in ending attacks of persons with albinism

Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa has dared the country’s chiefs to be pro-active in the fight against abductions and killings of people with albinism.

Ngolongoliwa, in the interview with Nyasa Times at his Mtunda Wosema headquarters in Thyolo, said chiefs are custodians of every good and evil in the villages hence the need to sieve criminals from patriotic citizens.

The remarks come after Public Affairs Committee (PAC) met herbalists, traditional leaders and people with albinism on finding a common ground to deal with the situation.

“Chiefs own anything in the village including snakes, it is imperative upon a particular traditional leader to know where evil lies within the area of their jurisdiction,” said the soft spoken Ngolongoliwa.

He expressed sadness that people with albinism are being hunted like wild animals.

The paramount chief also called for concerted efforts in ending the malpractice.

Commenting on the political issues, the paramount chief urged all traditional leaders to be non-partisan but serve government of the day as stipulated in the country’s legislations.

He noted that there was no need for chiefs to create no-go areas for political parties during the campaign period.

“Creating sacred areas for specific parties will lead to political violence and that has no room in a democracy” said the chief commonly known as Mwene wa ma Mwene in Hlomwe circles.

The Lhomwe Paramount Chief who was rumored to have died some few weeks ago on social media, said he was enjoying robust health.

