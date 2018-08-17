Parliament Committee, Ministry summon Mayor Bikoko

Embattled Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko will face Parliamentary Committee on Local government and ministry officials over the storm he has stired at the Lilongwe City Council.

Ministry of Local Government Spokesperson, Muhlabase Mughogho told Zodiak Broadcasting Station on Friday that Bikoko and City Council senior officials have been summoned.

“The authorities want to hear where all the issues are stemming from and how the issues can be easily ironed out,” said Mughogho.

The meeting according to Parliament sources will take place at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima a move that activists have described as waste of resources and unheard of.

“Parliament has many committee meeting rooms at National Assembly, why taking this issue to Salima and spend more money when the council staff who clean the streets don’t have protective wear?” asked Ajabu Mwaliseni a youth activist in Lilongwe.

Mayor Bikoko is battling for his reputation rebuild after he led a horde of councillors who sealed the office of the City Council CEO Moza Zeleza in a move to force him sign letters glorifying an illegal sale of land in Area 46 in Lilongwe without following procedures.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials confirmed to have started investigating the Mayor and other councillors over the issue.

This week in a show of solidarity, council staff refused to be cowered by the Bikoko when they sealed off his office and took away his mayoral vehicle.

The Mayor has in retaliation sued one employee a Mr Mkandawire accusing him of taking K1.2million from the car a charge that the enforcement driver call as a blatant lie.

Nyasa Times has also been informed that three officers were called to Lingadzi Police station and were charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace for allegedly charging on top of their voices calling the Mayor a crook and dishonest.

Bikoko was a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councillor when he came to the chamber but changed his allegiance to Democratic Progressives Party (DPP) after he was elected as a Mayor.

His reign as a Mayor has been riddled by scandals ranging from overstepping his mandate as a ceremonial Mayor and dreaming of being an Executive Mayor a move that has created tension between him and the CEO who believes the Bikoko needed to leave room for the secretariat to operate and make the City better.

Bikoko when contacted said he was trying to make things move but never intended to cause pressure between him and the secretariat.

