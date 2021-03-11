Parliament passes revised K2.3 trillion budget after DPP protests lack funding for chiefs houses, honoraria

Malawi Parliament has passed the revised K2.3 trillion national budget after a brief showdown between government and opposition legislators over Local government vote.

Earlier, opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators rejected the Local government vote, saying it did not include construction of houses for chiefs and their increased allowances.

This led to a parliamentary division which the opposition later withdrew and agreed to pass the budget.

The budget was initially pegged at about K2.2 trillion.

The House has passed the budget amid concerns from the opposition, on the absence of an allocation of financial resources for the construction of chiefs houses under a budget line for the Ministry of Local Government.

In his response, Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, said Government has assigned financial resources for the exercise citing the construction of a house for Paramount Chief M’mbelwa of Mzimba and rehabilitation of a house for Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga as examples.

Finance minister Felix Mlusu hailed legislators for their contribution towards the reviewed annual financial plan.

Parliament is currently in its third week of a 5-week – long mid-year budget review meeting.

