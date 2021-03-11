Mlusu backs increased budget to State Residences: ‘They need massive rehabilitation’

Finance minister Felix Mlusu has backed the decision to increase State Residences budget, saying they need massive rehabilitation.

Mlusu said after taking over power, the Tonse Government found most of the State Residences in bad shape, adding that some were even leaking.

Asked why the state residences were in such bad shape when year in year out funds are allocated, Mlusu said they will look into the issue to understand what happened to the allocated funds.

Last week, opposition legislators swung up in unison demanding reasons why State Residences and Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has overspent when President Lazarus Chakwera is preaching fiscal prudence in other government departments and ministries.

They also wonder the over spending when the presidency has been inactive for the past months due to covid-19 pandemic.

Budget and Finance committee of parliament chairperson Gladys Ganda has since queried Finance Minister Felix Mlusu’s decision to increase budgetary allocations for state residences and the Office of President and Cabinet.

Apparently, State Residences overspent its allocation by K120 million while, OPC overspent by K256 million .

Nevertheless, the two votes were among five votes that were passed in Parliament on Monday.

The opposition insists the move sets a bad precedence on treatment how to treat wasteful departments.

Ganda told Mlusu to adjust budgetary allocations with reason.

