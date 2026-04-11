Parliament Turns Into Political Battlefield Over Calls To Reopen Investigations Into Slain Coca-Cola Marketing Executive Case

Legislators in the National Assembly yesterday transformed the House into a charged political arena as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chief Whip and Dedza Mlunduni Member of Parliament, Moses Kunkuyu, called on government to reopen investigations into the murder of former Coca-Cola Beverages Sales and Marketing Manager, Allan Witika.

Witika, a prominent figure in Malawi’s corporate sector, was found dead with head injuries in the back seat of his vehicle in Lilongwe’s Area 15 on 20 September 2023. His killing remains one of the country’s most high-profile unsolved cases, continuing to generate public debate, speculation, and calls for justice nearly three years later.

Rising on the floor of the House, Kunkuyu urged authorities not to allow the matter to fade into silence, stressing that justice for the slain business executive must not be delayed or derailed.

However, his remarks immediately triggered a sharp reaction from Soche–Zingwangwa MP Fred Penjani Kalua, popularly known as Fredokiss, who rose on a point of order and challenged the basis of Kunkuyu’s intervention.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, is it in order that the honourable member who has just sat down is saying he wants to know what happened to Allan Witika when public records have mentioned him as also a suspect in the murder?” Kalua questioned, drawing murmurs across the chamber.

The Speaker, however, declined to issue a definitive ruling on the matter, stating instead: “I can’t rule on that, but who has heard has heard and what needs to be done needs to be done,” leaving the House in a moment of tension and political undertone.

The heated exchange came after remarks from the Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhito, who told the House that investigations into the Witika case had previously been tampered with in an apparent attempt to distort the truth.

Mukhito assured lawmakers that the matter had now been revisited, with the Malawi Police Service reopening lines of inquiry under his ministry’s supervision. “The investigations were tampered with to distort the truth, but due process will be done and justice will be served,” he said, adding that the full truth would eventually emerge.

The case has previously seen the arrest of Lester Maganga, a former personal assistant to then Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu, who was identified as a key suspect in October 2023. Maganga was later cleared of the murder charge by the High Court but remained before the courts on a separate count relating to possession of live ammunition.

Witika’s family has consistently pushed for a fresh inquest, raising concerns about how the original investigation was handled and urging authorities to ensure accountability and closure.

With the Ministry of Homeland Security now pledging renewed investigative efforts through the Malawi Police Service, public attention is once again shifting to whether the long-stalled case will finally move toward clarity and resolution.

Following the tense exchanges, House proceedings eventually returned to normal order, with legislators proceeding to other business on the Order Paper.

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