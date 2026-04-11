Parliament Rises After 8-Week Budget Session Marked By Intensive Debate, Full Passage Of Key Bills And Major Oversight Milestones

Parliament has adjourned sine die after completing an intensive eight-week sitting that formed the Second Meeting of the 52nd Session, with Speaker of the House Sameer Suleman commending Members of Parliament for what he described as vibrant, disciplined, and highly productive debate during the 2026/2027 Budget Meeting.

In his closing remarks before adjourning the House, Speaker Suleman praised MPs for their spirited but orderly engagement, noting that the session reflected a strengthening culture of parliamentary scrutiny and accountability in national governance. He emphasized that despite moments of heated debate, proceedings remained focused on delivering outcomes aligned with national priorities.

Moving the adjournment motion, Leader of the House Jappie Mhango presented a detailed account of business conducted, describing the eight-week session as comprehensive and outcome-driven.

He reported that Parliament successfully debated and adopted the State of the Nation Address delivered on 13 February 2026 by President Arthur Peter Mutharika, with formal debate commencing on 16 February 2026.

He further highlighted the consideration and passage of the 2026/2027 National Budget, pegged at K10.98 trillion, which was presented on 27 February 2026, scrutinised by Cluster Committees between 2 and 13 March, debated from 16 to 24 March, and passed on 24 March 2026.

Full legislative output: Six Bills passed

A key highlight of the session was the passage of six critical Bills, all concluded between 25 and 31 March 2026, forming the backbone of government’s fiscal and revenue framework for the financial year:

Bill No. 1 of 2026: Appropriation Bill – passed on 25 March 2026

– passed on 25 March 2026 Bill No. 2 of 2026: Supplementary Appropriation Bill – passed on 31 March 2026

– passed on 31 March 2026 Bill No. 3 of 2026: Taxation (Amendment) Bill – passed on 31 March 2026

– passed on 31 March 2026 Bill No. 4 of 2026: Customs and Excise (Amendment) Bill – passed on 31 March 2026

– passed on 31 March 2026 Bill No. 5 of 2026: Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill – passed on 31 March 2026

– passed on 31 March 2026 Bill No. 6 of 2026: Tax Administration (Amendment) Bill – passed on 31 March 2026

The House also received ten Ministerial Statements addressing critical national issues across governance, economy, infrastructure, and social protection.

On 18 February 2026, MPs received updates on Constituency Development Fund guidelines. On 25 February, statements covered mining sector status and Megafarms progress. On 27 February, government reported on construction of housing units for security agencies.

On 19 March, Parliament was briefed on flood impacts and disaster response efforts. On 26 March, updates were presented on the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) and developments in the roads sector. On 31 March, MPs received a statement on public housing estates administration.

On 1 April 2026, government outlined progress under the Digital Malawi transformation agenda, followed on 2 April by updates on fuel supply status. On 7 April, reforms under the Malawi National Service were presented.

On 8 April, the House received statements on child sexual abuse response and broader national development legacy issues, including a special reflection titled Honouring Bingu: Rekindling the Spirit of Development, Justice and Security.

On 9 April, additional updates were presented on parliamentary health committee activities, Education and Early Childhood Development priorities, the operational status of Tedzani Hydro Power Station under EGENCO and ESCOM, and work safety and corporate social responsibility in the mining sector.

Parliament adopted four key committee reports, including an engagement report with the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), the Budget Committee report on the 2026/2027 National Budget adopted on 16 March, the Health Committee report on public health financing adopted on 25 March, and the Parliamentary Service Commission report for 2024/2025 noted on 18 March.

The House also noted two delegation reports, including the Pan-African Inter-Party Dialogue held in Maseru, Lesotho, and a SADCOPAC consultative workshop report presented on 1 April 2026.

Despite occasional intense debates, Leader of the House Mhango commended the Speaker for firm and balanced leadership that ensured order throughout the sitting. He also applauded MPs and the Parliamentary Secretariat for their commitment and professionalism.

With the adjournment, Parliament now enters recess after a session defined by heavy legislative output, full passage of key fiscal Bills, strengthened oversight, and sustained engagement on national development priorities.

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