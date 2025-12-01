Parliamentary Committee on Health lobby for increased collaboration on SRHR

Parliamentary Committee on Health says there is need for stakeholders in health sector to collaborate in increasing Women’s access to Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) as one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) Malawi is striving to achieve.

Speaking at a closing of a meeting with stakeholders on SRHR, Chairperson for the Committee Anthony Masamba highlighted that there has been a least progress in dealing with issues related to Women’s access to SRHR and safe abortion despite being critical to the health-well being of millions of women and girls in the country and around the world for the future generation.

He said, SRHR fails under SDG 3 where reduced maternal mortality and providing universal access to reproductive health fails hence there is need for proper coordination to treat the issues with matter of urgency for the development of women and girls in the country.

“We all know five key facts: That there can be no development without a focus on women and girls, Women cannot fully participate in development unless their reproductive health needs are met and their reproductive rights are respected, protected and fulfilled, The right of women to decide if, when, and how often to have children is crucial to their ability to take control of many other aspects of their lives, The most effective way for women to have autonomy over their body is through access to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, And finally, those least likely to have access to reproductive health care are the poorest and most marginalized people. These include those living in rural areas those displaced by humanitarian crises, the disabled, indigenous people, and importantly young people,” Masamba said.

He has since reminded stakeholders on the Maputo protocol which protects the rights of women and girls including access to health care as well as SADC SRHR strategy that provides a useful framework and promote an integrated approach to ensure that people in the SADC region enjoy health sexual reproductive lives, have sustainable access to quality SRHR services as well as receiving adequate information and education on SRHR.

