Parliamentary committee wants libido enhancing drug off pharmacy shelves

Members of Health Committee of Parliament have told the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) to ensure that a libido enhancing drug, viagra, is off pharmacy shelves.

Commitee members were worried that PMRA has left pharmacies to sell viagra ‘willy-nilly’ despite the problems that it causes.

The committee says the country continues to lose productive people due to use of the drug.

Chairperson of the committee, Mathews Ngwale said Viagra is killing people and the issue should not be ignored.

“It is surprising PMRA is not saying anything on this issue when people are being found dead in the lodges and rest houses.

“This is a serious matter and as a country we should get serious about this drug,” Ngwale said.

PMRA’s Director General Mphatso Kawaye has since assured the committee that the Authority will ensure that viagra is not sold willy-nilly.

“People should know that there are a lot of risks taking viagra without a doctor’s prescription. So we commit to increase enforcement in making sure Viagra is only sold in certified facilities,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!