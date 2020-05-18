Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee meets Wednesday over Malawi fresh polls

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee meets this Wednesday to put pressure on President Peter Mutharika to call for a National Assembly meeting to debate and pass the rejected electoral reforms laws ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election.

Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Kezzie Msukwa said the committee will reflect and debate on the Supreme Courtof Appeal ruling which upheld the Constitutional Court judgemet to hold a fresh election after the May 21, 2019 poll was annulled because of widespread irregularities and anomalies.

“Following the Supreme Court ruling, the President, in consultation with the Speaker, is supposed to call for the meeting of parliament. I hope the Speaker and the President are in talks over the matter,” he said.

He said the Wednesday meeting will discuss in detail on the directives by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Let me assure Malawians that we will have a fresh election and a new president will be sworn in by 3 July, this is a fact,” he said.

He said the Wednesday meeting would give an opportunity to the legislators to discuss electoral reform laws which will enable the holding of the fresh election.

