Treasury releases K7.4bn to ministries to step up Malawi Covid-19 fight

May 18, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Treasury has released K7.4 billion to government ministries to arm them fight the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Minister Botomani: We have not managed to raise the money but we give out whatever we collect

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani said the money is from Covid-19 pool money.

“If you can remember, stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic put the figure to fight the disease at K157 billion. This is what is needed to fight the Covid-19. We have not managed to raise the money but we give out whatever we collect,” he said.

Botomani said that the government already released K2.4 billion which went to government ministries as well as district, town and city councils to fight the pandemic.

He said another K5 billion went to councils and security agents among other clusters engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

The country has 70 cases of Covid-19 with three deaths and 27 recoveries.

Chaponda Team Mk145
Chaponda Team Mk145

zidyebwe ndithu zimenezi tisanatuluke

2 hours ago
Kandulu
Kandulu

Time to clean the coffers once and for all.

2 hours ago
bongo man
bongo man

zidyedwe tiyeni nazoni…………..nthawi yatha

4 hours ago
