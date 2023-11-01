Participants testify of freedom from financial bondage, healing after Night of Satisfaction prayers

Christians who thronged Mbinzi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) Hall for Night of Satisfaction prayers have testified about receiving freedom from financial bondage and healing from various chronic illnesses.

The Life International Church held the Night of Satisfaction prayers on September 1, 2023, where the church’s founder and overseer, Prophet Amos Kambale, prayed and delivered people from various demonic attacks.

Lucas Jonas said he read on Nyasa Times about the night of prayers and did not hesitate to travel all the way from Mchinji to attend and receive his share of the Lord’s healing.

“I had multiple sicknesses, which had tormented my life for some years. I could not walk properly because of these illnesses and my body became very weak,” testified Jonas.

Actually, Jonas did not even enter the prayer hall when he visited the church. He sat outside and only requested that he be prayed for while sleeping outside the church because of the discomfort brought about by the barrage of diseases inflicting him.

However, during time of prayer, the sick man was escorted into the church hall while being held and helped by a brother-in-law and ushers.

Prophet Kambale declared on top of his voice that, “The moment I pray for you, there will be no pain anywhere near you.”

Thus, Jonas was healed and regained his strength and started to jump and walk by himself without needing any support.

Prophet commanded to run with him inside the hall, which he did. This attracted applause and celebration from the congregation.

Another man, Alex Sankhulani of Lumbazi in Lilongwe, he had serious financial stresses including, debts, when he attended the Night of Satisfaction.

During that night service, Prophet Kambale prophesied to him about those challenges and he prayed for him.

And on 15th October, 2023, the Man of God checked on Sankhulani and proclaimed that his situation changed after the first encounter with him, which he confirmed.

On the same day, Mrs. Juma from Chinsapo, Lilongwe, came on the prayer line standing for her son who was involved in a car accident and was admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Juman’s son had been in a coma for two weeks because of the accident. She could not talk or move an inch because the son was in the state of death and life.

When Mrs. Juma stood on the prayer line trusting God for a miracle on behalf of her son, Prophet Kambale prayed for her as a medium of healing towards her son who was in the hospital far away in Mzuzu.

On Sunday, 22 October 2023, Mrs. Juma returned to Life International Church to testify to the glory of God that just a few minutes after the man of God prayed for her son, the son regained consciousness and is able to talk normally up to now! Mrs Juma was crying uncontrollably with joy of what God has done to her in restoring the life of her dear son!

