Chakwera, Korean PM Duck-Soo agree to strengthen intercountry ties

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the Prime Minister (PM) of South Korea, Dr. Han Duck-Soo, on Monday held bilateral talks at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

During their discussions, Chakwera and Duck-Soo emphasized the need for the two countries to strengthen their ties.

The Malawi leader took advantage of the meeting to extend his and Malawians’ gratitude to the people of South Korea for their swift response in providing humanitarian assistance to Malawians during the Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

On the other hand, the PM expressed his country’s commitment to continue assisting Malawi in smart agriculture that will coincidentally help the country build resilience against future climate shocks.

After the talks, the countries’ Foreign Affairs officials signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) that marked the establishment of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

The JPCC – whose meetings will alternate between two to three years – will, among other outcomes, facilitate the establishment of a diplomatic mission in Lilongwe.

The Republic of South Korea closed its mission in Lilongwe in 1992. Hence, Chakwera and Duck-Soo said the MoU is aimed at enhancing the two countries’ in mutual areas including agriculture, health, human resource development, education, climate change, and tourism among others.

The South Korean PM was on a working tour of Africa. Apart from Malawi, he also visited Togo and Cameroon.

