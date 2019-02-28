Parties education pledges: MCP to abolish CDSS, UDF to tackle  teacher-pupil ratio

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will abolish Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) and construct more modern secondary schools.

This was disclosed on Wednesday evening by MCP Shadow education minister Dr Elias Chakwera during a SDG Question Time debate at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) in Lilongwe.

“Since 1994 Malawians have been cheated through CDSS schools. We have increased the number of students but worsened standards of education. MCP will abolish that,” said Chakwera during the debate which was live on Zodiak TV.

Chakwera accused the DPP-led government of failing to improve education standards.

“The only time our education systems have been vibrant is when MCP was in power. Education is not cheap. So we will make the right investment in education,” said Chakwera, who is also chairperson of the Education Committee in Parliament.

But Minister of Education Bright Msaka defended the DPP’s record on education, saying : “We are providing laboratories and libraries at every secondary school. We are providing boarding facility for every girl child in secondary school.”

In his contributions, United Democratic Front (UDF) Shadow Education Minister Clement Stambuli said the Atupele Muluzi led party will tackle the teacher-pupil ratio by employing more teachers when elected to govern.

Stambuli, a former minister, said UDF government which previously introduced free primary education will invest more in education.

In advancing UDF’s liberal policies, Stambuli said:”Education is a right and there is nothing that is impossible if we make the right priorities.”

But Msaka said DPP has employed 20000 teachers during its tenure and increased intake in teacher colleges.

Former ruling People’s Party (PP) panelist Lester Chikoya said the Joyce Banda administration will promote a pro-poor education policies.

“Under PP bursaries will not be politicised; bursaries will be provided to the needy not to people who already have enough,” Chikoya said.

UTM Party reprentative Jessie Kabwila said the education sector needed special attention.

She said UTM recognised that “there is a lot to be done to improve the quality of education.”

The debate was organised by Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and United Nations Malawi focusing on education which featured all the major parties ahead of the May 21 elections.

