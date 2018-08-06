Parties urged to honour policies on youth empowerment

One of the youth activists in the country has expressed dissatisfaction with political parties in the country for failing to implement policies of youth empowerment they promised before elected.

The concerns comes as political parties in the country have started mobilising support from among others ,the youth to vote for them in the upcoming elections.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Executive Director for Youth Coalition for the Consolidation of Democracy (YCD) Francis Folly said political parties in the country have failled to implement policies on youth empowement which they promised for them to be elected.

Folly whose organisation (YCD) has been accredited by the Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct civic education in Chikwawa and Nsanje a head of next year’s elections, has urged political parties in the country to allow the youths to be in strategic positions in their parties.

He also called on political parties in the country to have more youths to compete as candidates for 2019 tripartite elections.

“Unless youths are given platforms in political parties of our country, having youth policies in manifestos shall not be meaningful,” said Folly.

Folly also noted that most political parties in the country have similllar ideologies on youth empowerment. He wonderd as to why political parties with similar ideologies on youth empowerment can not join forces to form a strong force on youth empowerment.

However, Chancellor College Political analyst Ernest Thindwa said most youths do not have resources to campaign in various positions in political parties hence they are excluded.

Thindwa, however, said the youth can take advantage of their majority and put to power leaders they feel will act on their aspirations.

He also said the youths in the country should take on politicins on specific plan of action of the implementation of policies.

“The power of the youth is in vote. Some leaders promised to act on their expectations but have not fufillled them, are they going to.vote for them again?” wonderd Thindwa.

However, major political parties in the country failed to commit themselves on implementation of youth policies, saying they have yet not launched their manifestos.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :