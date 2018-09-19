Pastor Ashimolowo visits Malawi for 2-day fellowship

UK-based famous pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, of he Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), is visiting Malawi from Wednesday for a two-day fellowship.

This is the second time that Ashimolowo is coming to Malawi as he was in the country in 2013 to launch local KICC branch.

His two-day conference will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe on September 19 to 20 from 6pm, according to MacDuff Phiri of Lilongwe KICC.

The theme for the crusade is ‘A new season’.

The pastor is known for preaching that God wants you rich.

Worshippers are encouraged to pray for wealth, and the charismatic Ashimolowo, a Nigerian-born convert from Islam, often preaches a “prosperity gospel”.

Among his recorded sermons are “Sweatless wealth” and “101 answers to money problems”.

