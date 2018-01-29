Pastor urges fasting and prayer for leaders: ‘Malawi problems more spiritual than economical’

Pastor Esau Banda, Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) in Lilongwe and author of several motivational books on success, has challenged leaders at various levels in the country to try “prayer and fasting” for redemption from its battalion of setbacks.

Banda , who is also a trainer and human resource specialist at the Reserve Bank of Malawi, said during a Sunday service that Malawi’s “problems are more spiritual than economical.”

He said it is because of the spiritual state in which the country is that is making Malawi a failed country.

According to him, people in the country should question why even when they elect the most educated of the citizenry into positions of power, the mediocre continue to haunt almost aspects of the nation.

“It is because this nation has no sound spiritual basis,” said the charismatic preacher.

“Our leaders need to pray and fast to redeem this nation. They must fast so that God reveals to them which direction they must take this country to,” said a charged Pastor Banda.

He added: “No one should cheat you that there is no spiritual aspect as regards the success of this country. Prayer and fasting is key.”

Quoting the Holy Bible in the book of Isaiah 58:1-14, Banda said, among others, fasting helps Christians capture God’s attention is a special way.

He also said that God through the same scripture has promised that His people have the potential to be “the repairer of the breach and restorers of paths to dwell in” if they can only be committed to prayer and fasting.

On this, he challenged the faithful to stand up in prayer and fasting “and see how God will bless you.”

He said Malawi, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, needs “spiritual power” turn tables around, and appealed to leaders to always seek “not any other power but God’s power.”

PICC was commissioned in 2010 and it believes it has a heavenly mandate of bringing hope to the hopeless and life to the dying and helping them become true disciples of Jesus Christ.

