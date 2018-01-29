MBC ban ‘Ndife Ana Anu’ song by ‘Sir’ Patricks

The taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has banned the song of musician ‘Sir’ Patricks titled Ndife Ana Anu for being deemed too critical of government.

Part of the song’s lyrics goes;

“Chuma chathu ngati dziko mchofowoka…

Anthu ambiri mdziko langa ngaumphawi.”

A memorandum titled ‘Airing of unauthorised material from MBC chief producer scheduling Wallstone Sangala addressed to controller of engineering and controller of programmes dated January 8 2018 on the issue, says it has been noted that there is a rapid escalation of airing of a song by ‘Sir’ Patricks titled Ndife Ana Anu.

“The above mentioned office would like to inform your office that at the moment, the library had not received and processed the concerned song for broadcast on our network. The office was, therefore, surprised to note that the song found its way on our airwaves,” reads part of the memorandum.

But MBC public relations manager Chembezi Mhone said the national broadcaster did not receive the song from the artist.

The artist said he handed the material to MBC, saying the song is a prayer, asking God for his intervention in the face of the challenges that Malawians are facing.

