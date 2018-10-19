Pasuwa gets 2 months deal as new Nyasa Bullets  head coach

Nyasa Big Bullets has unveiled Zimbabwean Calisto Pasuwa as the new head coach for the next two and half months following the sacking of Elijah Kananji and Rodgers Yasin.

The unvealing ceremony took place on Friday at Nyasa Manufacturing Company Head Offices in Blantyre.

The former Dynamos coach has been tasked with the job to win the TNM Super League and juvenate the team which is placed top on the league standings.

In his acceptance speech,the 43 year old tactician said he was delighted to have signed one of the big teams in Malawi.

“I am very happy to be coming to Nyasa Big Bullets and the TNM Superleague. It is an exciting new period in my career,” Pasuwa said

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans and that we we win the Superleague at the end of the season which is what this club deserves.Ijust need time to see the team and ofcourse improve our training session to have positive results,

“We are urging our supporters to be patience because I need time to assess my players,”he added

The club’s Chief Executive Officer, Flitwood Haiya said Pasuwa is on a two and half months probation and has been mandated to win the TNM Superleague

“Pasuwa’s task is winning the league after that we will see the way forward,we believe the coming in of the new coach will change everthing at Bullets as you aware this team is a cloud puller

“We have cream and depth of players but we lacked someone who could encourage our players.

“Our aim is to reach at a certain level in CAF Champions league,that’s why we thought of bringing in someone who has vast experience in as far as the continental showpiece is concerned,”Said Haiya

Nyasa Big Bullets lead the 16 member TNM Superleague log table with 52 points from 22 games while Silver Strikers are second with 50 points from 25 games.

Bullets next game is on Sunday against Dwangwa United at Kamuzu Stadium.