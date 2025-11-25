PayChangu Explores Regional Expansion at Africa Fintech Festival

Malawi’s leading financial technology company, PayChangu, is participating in the Africa Fintech Festival taking place in Pretoria, South Africa, under the theme “One Africa, One Fintech Future.”

The event is being hosted alongside the ongoing G20 Summit and has convened industry experts, regulators, innovators, and business leaders from across the continent.

For PayChangu, attendance at the festival aligns with its strategic ambition to strengthen its regional presence and benchmark Malawi’s digital payments ecosystem against continental standards.

In an interview, PayChangu Chief Executive Officer Morgan Tembo underscored the value of participating in high-level industry platforms.

“The Malawian fintech landscape is still at an early stage of development. As leaders, it is essential that we learn from established markets so that we can provide world-class products to our merchants,” he said, adding: “We want to ensure that both businesses and consumers benefit from a structured, modern, and efficient e-commerce environment.”

The company is represented at the festival by its Chief Technology Officer, Nohaata Seven, who described the event as an important opportunity for technical learning and collaboration.

According to Seven, Malawi was repeatedly highlighted by speakers as a market with significant growth potential in digital commerce and payments.

The Africa Fintech Festival has focused on innovation in digital payments, financial inclusion, regulatory frameworks, cybersecurity, and the integration of African fintech markets.

PayChangu has become a key player in Malawi by providing digital infrastructure that enables seamless payments for businesses across various sectors.

The company’s regional vision is anchored on partnerships and the development of solutions that can support a digitally-driven economy.

With Africa moving toward greater fintech integration, PayChangu’s participation signals Malawi’s readiness to engage more actively in shaping the continent’s digital future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :