Men, Children’s lags behind HIV and AIDS national target

The National AIDS Commission (NAC) has disclosed that men and children in Malawi are lagging behind to achieve the national target of 95:95:95 in the HIV and AIDS response.

NAC Chief Executive Officer, Dr Beatrice Matanje made the remarks on Tuesday in Lilongwe during a press conference on joint World AIDS Day and Candle Light Memorial.

She said the targets for children and men are below at 76:77:84 and 94:96:95 respectively.

According to her, the 2024 HIV estimates indicate that about 5,200 of 332,000 representing 2 per cent men who are living with HIV died of AIDS related illnesses while 6,800 of 606, 000 representing 1 per cent women.

“This is a relatively high percentage compared to women. It is a call for special attention to promote HIV prevention, treatment and care services among men in addition to targeted interventions,” she said

Matanje encouraged all men to go for HIV tests so that they are aware of their status.

However, she said, this year’s World AIDS Day and Candle Light Memorial will be held in a decentralized way in five districts with high prevalence rates on 1st December under the theme: “We Remember, We Lead and We Rise to transform the Response.”

The districts include Lilongwe, Blantyre, Salima, Nkhata bay will commemorate the day on 1st December while Mangochi is on 16th December targeting men in the workplace and businesses.

Matanje indicated that the commission in collaboration with partners like Malawi Interfaith AIDS Action (MIAA), Malawi Network for People Living with HIV and AIDS (MANET+) and Malawi Network for AIDS Service Organisation (MANASO) among others.

MIAA Executive Director, Pilira Ndaferankhande said her organization will continue to engage men in different denominations in matters of HIV and AIDS.

