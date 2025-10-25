PayChangu Shines at the Standard Bank and SMEDI Phuka SME Awards, Cementing Its Leadership in Fintech Innovation

On the evening of October 22, 2025, at the Standard Bank and SMEDI Phuka SME Awards, PayChangu once again demonstrated why it stands at the forefront of Malawi’s fintech revolution.

The company walked away with two prestigious honors, the Technology and Innovation SME of the Year 2025 and the biggest award of the night, Best SME of the Year 2025, in recognition of its exceptional leadership, innovation, and contribution to Malawi’s business ecosystem.

This recognition follows another major achievement earlier in the year when PayChangu was named ICT Firm of the Year 2025 by the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM), solidifying its reputation as a driving force in digital transformation and payments innovation across the country.

The awards celebrate PayChangu’s development of a robust, homegrown payment gateway that empowers businesses to receive payments seamlessly through multiple channels — Mobile Money, Bank Cards, International Cards, and Instant Direct Bank Transfers.

This innovation is transforming how businesses in Malawi and beyond transact, bridging the gap between local enterprises and the global digital economy.

Speaking during the event, Standard Bank CEO Phillip Madinga emphasized the crucial role SMEs play in driving economic growth, noting that Malawi could generate up to $2 billion annually if every SME exported just $100 worth of goods.

He highlighted that such a vision is attainable with digital solutions like PayChangu, which enable companies to receive payments globally through Mastercard and Visa from international bank cards — a key enabler for export-driven business expansion.

In his remarks, Joshua Mwendo, Chief Operations Officer for PayChangu, said the awards were a testament to the team’s dedication to transforming how business is conducted in Malawi.

“These awards validate the hard work and vision that our team puts into building reliable, accessible, and forward-looking payment solutions. At PayChangu, we are committed to empowering SMEs and other businesses to receive payments effortlessly across the country and around the globe. Our gateway opens doors for Malawian enterprises to participate in global trade, expand their market reach, and ultimately contribute to national economic growth,” Mwendo said.

He further expressed gratitude to Standard Bank Malawi and SMEDI for recognizing PayChangu’s contribution to the country’s digital and entrepreneurial landscape, noting that such recognition fuels their drive to innovate further and develop more solutions tailored for the business world in Malawi.

Among other winners at the awards were Adventures with Colby, Milanzi Interiors, and Thanthwe Enterprises, representing the tourism, furniture, joinery, and manufacturing sectors respectively — a strong reflection of the diverse and dynamic SME ecosystem in Malawi.

As PayChangu continues to redefine how payments are made and received, its growing recognition both locally and regionally underscores its mission: to empower businesses, simplify trade, and drive financial inclusion across Africa.

