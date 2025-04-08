Paying for Comfort, Standing in Shame: VIP Chaos Exposes Malawi Stadia Mismanagement

As the 2025 TNM Super League kicked off with a bang, excitement quickly turned to frustration for many VIP ticket holders who were left standing in packed premium sections at both Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe and Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Despite paying K15,000 for VIP seats, many fans were denied the comfort they paid for. At BNS, during the Silver Strikers vs Nyasa Big Bullets clash, and at Kamuzu Stadium for the Wanderers vs Blue Eagles fixture, chaos reigned in the VIP lounges — seats were oversold or poorly managed, and fans were forced to stand or relocate.

Furious fan and social media influencer Sylvester Ayuba didn’t mince words:

“I had to stand throughout the match. This is stupid. Very stupid! You cannot fail to manage even the most basic of affairs. Where is the value of money in all this?”

In Blantyre, nearly twenty fans faced the same VIP nightmare. Wanderers Marketing Officer, Greyson Chapita, blasted stadium authorities:

“It’s not just frustrating. It’s embarrassing and disrespectful. VIP is not just about the view—it’s about comfort and convenience.”

BNS Manager George Phiri distanced his office from the mess, saying ticketing and access control were under SULOM’s mandate, not the stadium’s.

“We guided them on seat numbers and capacity. How they handled tickets is beyond us,” he said.

Kamuzu Stadium manager Ireen Mkoko Phiri declined to comment, claiming she hadn’t received any official complaint.

But SULOM Vice President Ronald Chiwaula admitted faults in the system:

“There were lapses, especially at Bingu. Some fans who were not VIP found their way in. We’ve learnt our lesson and will improve.”

Football analyst Pickford Kamanga said this should be a wake-up call:

“Fans are returning in numbers. E-ticketing must be strengthened, and VIP spaces must reflect what fans are paying for.”

As Week 1 wraps up, the VIP debacle leaves fans wondering: If you can’t manage VIP seating, how ready are we for serious football development?

