Govt Explains How Farmgate Prices Are Set: “We Want Farmers to Get What They Deserve” – Minister Kawale

The Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, has today broken down how the government comes up with minimum farmgate prices—the lowest price a farmer should be paid for their produce—saying the process is meant to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure they earn enough to sustain their livelihoods.

In a statement released on Monday, Kawale emphasized that these prices are not just picked at random, but are based on detailed research, cost analysis, and wide consultations with stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

How Prices Are Determined

According to the Minister, the process starts with data collection. The Ministry of Agriculture, working with the National Statistical Office and extension officers across the country, gathers real figures on how much it costs a farmer to grow each crop—things like seeds, fertilizer, labor, transportation, and losses due to weather or pests.

Once this data is in, agricultural economists and policy experts in the Ministry analyze the figures to come up with a price that not only covers the cost of production but also adds a reasonable profit margin—usually between 15% and 30%.

They also look at factors like inflation, exchange rates, and even international market trends to ensure that Malawi’s farmers remain competitive while making decent earnings.

It’s a Team Effort

Kawale noted that the government doesn’t do this alone. Several other groups are involved in the decision-making, including:

Farmers’ organizations like NASFAM and the Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM)

Government agencies such as ADMARC and the Ministry of Trade

Private sector players like traders and agro-processors

Research institutions such as LUANAR­

Consumer and farmer advocacy groups

All these partners help ensure that the final price is fair, realistic, and beneficial to both farmers and consumers.

Not Just Numbers, But Protection

The Minister explained that after gathering all these inputs, a technical committee comes up with the final proposed prices, which are then reviewed and approved by higher authorities before being announced publicly—usually before the harvest season.

“These prices are calculated to make sure our farmers are not just surviving, but thriving,” Kawale said. “They must be able to reinvest in their farms, send their children to school, and live decent lives.”

To make sure the rules are followed, the government requires all crop buyers to be licensed, and warns that paying below the set price is illegal. Buyers can get licenses from Agricultural Development Division (ADD) offices or the Department of Crop Development near NRC Campus in Lilongwe.

Why It Matters

Kawale stressed that setting and enforcing farmgate prices is about more than numbers—it’s about protecting local food systems, boosting rural economies, and giving dignity to Malawi’s farmers.

“When we support our farmers, we support the entire nation,” he concluded.

The government has already announced this year’s minimum prices for key crops like maize (K1,050/kg), rice and soya (K1,200/kg), beans (up to K2,500/kg), paprika (K3,000/kg), bird’s eye chili (K6,000/kg) and milk (K800/litre).

Consumers are urged to buy locally and support transparency in agricultural markets.

