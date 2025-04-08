Has FCB Dumped Bullets? As the Wait Drags, Uncertainty Clouds Sponsorship Future

As the clock ticks on a landmark K525 million sponsorship deal, the burning question on many football fans’ lips is: Has First Capital Bank (FCB) dumped Nyasa Big Bullets?

With the partnership now in its final year, FCB is keeping the People’s Team and its loyal supporters in agonizing suspense, refusing to commit to the future of the sponsorship. The silence has raised eyebrows in the football fraternity, especially considering the weight the deal has carried since its signing on March 1, 2023.

In an interview FCB Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa praised the partnership’s impact but dodged the million-kwacha question: Will the bank renew the deal?

“We are in the last year… but as for the future of sponsorship, we cannot commit. We will come out in due course,” Chirwa said.

While he highlighted the deal’s success in increasing jersey sales, digital footprint, and fan engagement, the lack of clarity has left the club in limbo at a time when strategic planning for the 2025 season is crucial.

FCB’s sponsorship transformed Bullets on and off the pitch—from winning all trophies in the first year to breaking commercialisation barriers in Malawian football. Yet, the sponsor’s guarded response and repeated deferrals have ignited fears that the honeymoon may be over.

“We look forward to succeeding in shared goals,” Chirwa added—words that may sound like optimism, but to others, feel like carefully worded ambiguity.

On their part, Bullets officials are choosing diplomacy over panic. Acting CEO Albert Chigoga admitted they are yet to initiate talks for an extension, though he described the deal as one of the most impactful in the club’s history.

“In the interest of planning ahead, we will soon start courting FCB about the prospects of sponsorship extension,” he said.

But that “soon” may be too late if the bank has already made up its mind behind closed doors.

FCB’s reluctance to reassure Bullets fans is feeding speculation that the relationship may be fraying. And while both parties continue to publicly praise the partnership, the silence on the future is becoming deafening.

So, has FCB dumped Bullets?

No one is saying it outright—but if actions (or inactions) speak louder than words, the People’s Team may need to brace for a future without its most transformative backer yet.

