Laying the Legal Foundations: Mvalo Opens Transformative Drafting Training in Malawi

Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, today inaugurated the Foundational Legislative Drafting Training at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe, marking a pivotal moment in Malawi’s legal reform journey.

Speaking to an audience comprising officials from the Office of the Ombudsman, ESCOM, PPDA, Parliament, the Law Commission, and the Ministry of Justice, Mvalo emphasized the critical role of well-crafted laws in fostering development, equity, and public trust.

He expressed gratitude to the Chandler Institute of Justice (CIJ) for designing and facilitating the training, recognizing it as a prime example of effective partnerships aimed at strengthening Malawi’s legal framework.

“Laws are the foundation of society,” Mvalo declared, warning that poorly drafted legislation could impede progress and equality. He encouraged participants to see themselves as architects of the nation’s future, tasked with creating laws that empower communities, combat corruption, and drive better service delivery.

Mvalo also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to law reform, aligning it with President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s vision for a stronger, more responsive legal system. The training will be facilitated by retired Justice of Appeal Anthony Kamanga, SC.

