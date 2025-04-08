Communities prefer community-based HPV screening services, study shows

A study has revealed that most communities prefer community-based HPV screening services over facility-based ones.

The Women Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA), with support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), conducted the study under the project called “Advocacy for Cervical Cancer Elimination through Knowledge Dissemination and Screening Services.”

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting while presenting the key findings and recommendations from the project in Lilongwe on Monday, WOCACA Project Officer Esther Nyirenda said the initiative has received a positive response from communities, prompting them to come up with plans to scale it up nationwide.

However, she pointed out challenges such as misinformation surrounding cervical cancer and limited availability of HPV testing kits.

Blair Sibale, National Program Coordinator for Cervical Cancer under the Ministry of Health, emphasized the need to scale up screening efforts.

He noted that although progress has been made with 40% coverage so far against a 70% target, more health workers need to be trained, and not all areas are currently being reached.

“As government, we are championing and promoting screening to ensure early treatment, and we are making good progress as a country hence we need to implement more efforts,” said Sibale.

Cancer survivor and HIV & AIDS advocate, Deidre Kaitana, shared her journey and urged the government to invest more resources in the fight against cervical cancer.

She also encouraged women in rural areas to seek information and undergo screening for early detection and treatment.

WOCACA’s pilot phase has so far reached Machinga and Balaka districts, and Malawi continues aligning with WHO’s 2030 goal of vaccinating 90% of girls aged 9–14 against HPV.

Currently, the country’s treatment rate stands at 61%, and reports are indicating that there are improved tracking and follow-up systems.

