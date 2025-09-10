Pemphero Mphande Foundation Partners with QECH Palliative Care Trust to Strengthen Malawi’s Health System

The Pemphero Mphande and Friends Foundation has entered into a two-year partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) Palliative Care Support Trust (PCST), a collaboration expected to expand access to compassionate care for patients with terminal and life-limiting illnesses in Malawi.

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, will focus on raising awareness and mobilising financial support for the Trust’s work, which currently reaches more than 5,000 patients annually. PCST provides both hospital-based and home-based palliative care services, focusing on comfort, pain management, and dignity for patients at all stages of serious illness—including those nearing the end of life.

Mphande noted that the Trust is already supporting patients under his Foundation’s care, including Lindiwe Kondowe and Kenneth Kachingwe, and had also cared for the late Martha Sinoya until her passing.

“We are going to help raise awareness about the work they do and help mobilise much-needed financial support. Thank you to Palliative Care Support Trust for all the work you do. We look forward to working with you,” said Mphande.

Why Palliative Care Matters for Malawi

Health experts argue that Malawi’s healthcare system has long been overstretched, with hospitals focusing heavily on curative services and often leaving palliative care underfunded and underdeveloped. Yet, demand is rising sharply due to the high prevalence of cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic illnesses.

By partnering with PCST, Mphande’s Foundation is stepping into a critical gap in the country’s health system. Palliative care reduces the suffering of patients who may not be cured but still deserve to live with dignity, free of unnecessary pain. It also eases the burden on families, who often struggle emotionally and financially to care for terminally ill loved ones at home.

The Trust’s model of combining hospital and home-based care ensures that services reach patients who would otherwise be left behind, especially in resource-limited communities. Experts say this approach aligns with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations that palliative care should be integrated into every health system as an essential component of universal health coverage.

Contribution to the Health Sector

This partnership is likely to have several ripple effects for Malawi’s healthcare landscape:

Strengthening Community Health: By supporting home-based care, the initiative reduces hospital overcrowding while ensuring that patients receive quality attention in their own communities.

Promoting Awareness: Through Mphande’s influence and large social following, public understanding of palliative care—which is often misunderstood or stigmatized—will expand, helping more patients seek early support.

Mobilising Resources: With financial backing and visibility, PCST will be able to sustain and scale its services, providing relief to thousands of Malawians every year.

Improving Quality of Care: Beyond physical comfort, palliative care addresses psychological, social, and spiritual needs, strengthening holistic health services in Malawi.

A Step Toward a Compassionate Health System

Analysts argue that initiatives like this demonstrate the power of public-private partnerships in health. While the government provides policy direction, partnerships with civil society actors and foundations help bridge funding gaps and drive innovation.

By championing palliative care, Mphande’s Foundation is not only supporting patients today but also helping to spark a broader national conversation: how do we ensure every Malawian facing a terminal illness has access to compassionate, dignified care?

If successfully implemented, the partnership could serve as a model for how philanthropy and healthcare institutions can collaborate to transform Malawi’s health sector—one patient at a time.

