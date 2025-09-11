Chakwera gives Zomba city face lift as he opens new stadium

The old capital city of Zomba is wearing a new look as President Lazarous Chakwera opens the new Zomba stadium on Thursday.

The Chakwera government has completed the 20,000 capacity stadium whose construction works started in 2017.

Zomba City Council Spokesperson, Aubrey Moses, says the opening of the stadium will promote tourism and improve revenue collections of less than K300 million annually.

Moses expressed optimism that the stadium will also help to nurture grassroots talent as the youths will be exposed to elite talent thereby helping them to learn and develop their games.

Football enthusiasts in Zomba have since expressed excitement with the opening of the stadium.

They said the stadium will offer Zomba residents watch big football matches.

” The stadium has changed the face of Zomba city. Despite moving the capital city to Lilongwe years back, Zomba deserves a stadium for sports, recreation and entertainment,” said a Zomba resident Charles Malemia.

Zomba City Council says the stadium will engage young people into sporting activities thereby improving physical fitness besides improving social interaction.

