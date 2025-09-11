Ansah Storms Central Region with Fertilizer Promise, Vows to Lift Farmers from Poverty

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, is fast emerging as a powerful voice in the Central Region after pledging affordable fertilizer and a better future for Malawi’s farmers.

Speaking at a charged rally in Mchinji on Wednesday, Ansah declared that a government led by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will put farmers at the heart of its agenda by making fertilizer cheap and accessible. She said farming families, the backbone of Malawi’s economy, deserve dignity and real support — not broken promises.

She hit hard at the Tonse Alliance administration, reminding the crowd how President Lazarus Chakwera’s government promised fertilizer at K4,999, yet today Malawians are being forced to pay over K100,000. Ansah said the DPP has the track record and experience to deliver farmer-friendly policies that work, urging voters to give Mutharika another chance on September 16.

With her strong message resonating across the Central Region, Ansah is positioning herself as the game-changer who could swing the farmer’s vote and tilt the balance of power in DPP’s favor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :