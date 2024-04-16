Pensievision partners MUST over US$2m project to prevent cervical cancer

Malawi University of Science and Technology, (MUST) have partnered with an international organization called Pensievision Inc in a landmark project of testing of a handheld, 3D imaging system for improved screening of cervical neoplasia, to eventually play a significant role to help prevent cervical cancer.

According to Dr. Joe Carson, principal investigator on this grant and Pensievision’s Chief Technology Officer said they spent years in research and development and that they are extremely excited to start clinical tests with patients in three countries.

On the partnership with MUST and Pensievision in the project, Dr. Joe Carson said they are extremely lucky to be in able to partner with esteemed leaders at Malawi University of Science and Technology for this is important study on cervical cancer screening.

“The leadership from Dr. Madanitsa and his colleagues has been essential for bringing this international study to fruition,” Carson said.

President of Pensievision Tal Almog added that considering that less than 20 percent of NIH grant applications get funded they are honored to receive fourth government supported grant, which attests to the potential for the Pensievision to enhance cancer screening and diagnositic techniques that could save lives.

On his part MUST Executive Dean for the academy of Medical Sciences, Dr. Mwayiwawo Madanitsa who is also the lead in the clinical tests for the device in Malawi, said “This is a huge honour for MUST and Malawi to partner with such an esteemed team of medical and technological experts. With the high prevalence and impact of cervical cancer in Malawi, the importance of this exercise cannot be over-emphasised, we stand to benefit in many ways both a university with medical programmes in imaging and also as a country,” he said.

Madanitsa added that MUST will strive to partner with institutions, locally, globally to advance technology in the medical field.

Cervical cancer in Malawi ranks as the most common cancer amongst women of reproductive age and it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally with an estimated 604, 000 new cases and 342, 000 deaths in 2020 and about 90 percent of the mortalities occurred in low and middle income countries where access to screening is low.

According to Malawi Human Papiloma Virus and related cancers in fact sheet 2023, an estimated 4,145 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually with 70 percent dying from the disease

