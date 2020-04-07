Persons with albinism takes a swipe at Malawi govt over ‘hypocrisy’

April 7, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Association for Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) has taken a swipe at the government for playing “double standards” when President Peter Mutharika declared a state of disaster on coronavirus before any case yet his administration refused  to declare Malawi a dangerous place for persons with albinism  when dozens of deaths were recorded.

Simbota: Has accused the government of ‘hypocrisy’ 

The association has also faulted  government for  its failure to construct 100 houses for people with albinism to enhance their protection.

Apam president Ian Simbota said the construction of the houses was supposed to be completed by June this year.

The government budgeted for K600 million for the houses.

“We are now concerned that the failure by the government to construct the houses would now enhance attacks on the people with albinism. We are supposed to live in fortified houses to prevent these attacks,” he said.

He said it was disappointing that people with albinism will now continue to live in fear.

But the ministry of lands assistant spokesperson Thom Ali said the construct of the houses would start soon.

“We have already visited the sites and made the assessments. The procurement of the construction materials is to start very soon,’ he said.

Simbota, further, said he was stunned that the President declared a State of Disaster for Covid-19 at a time there was no patient and death and refused to declare the same in 2019  despite all the attacks and killings of persons with albinism occurred in the country.

“I would like exopress to my big disappointment with the DPP government for their double standards looking how they are  responding to an equally important matter that needs  protection to its citizens like coronavirus but failed to do so in 2019 when 26 people with albinism were brutally murdered  and 13 bodies are still missing,” said Simbota.

“We expected the DPP government  to respond positively on issues of people with albinism  in the same measures they are doing with coronavirus.

“This to us sounds hypocrisy of the highest order,” Simbota lamented.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to more 150 cases, including at least 27 murders, according to public records.

There is a myth that PWAs are targeted for their body parts for rituals some people believe bring magical powers, including those that can make one rich.

But the Society of Medical Doctors dismissed such beliefs, stating that PWAs are no different from any other person apart from the skin, hair and eye colour.

Joseph Banda
Guest
Joseph Banda

Zonse zimene Boma lachita, and you can stand tall on this garbage. Maganizo a anythu aku…… osafuna kuyamika koma kufuna funa zolakwika basi

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malemia
Guest
Malemia

Kuyamika chani? Bakha iwe eti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Na bi soo
Guest
Na bi soo

That’s the dpp government for you, they are failures in every department…….!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
