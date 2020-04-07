Alliance demand explanation over Beautify Malawi K1bn donation from Covid-19 fund

Some civil society organisations (CSOs) have sprung up to demand explanation over reports and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s Beautify Malawi got K1 billion from the coronavirus special fund.

Moses Mkandawire, who is leading the grouping under the banner Anti-Corruption Alliance said the reports are unsettling.

“We want to find out how the government decided to make the donation to the First Lady’s organization. They need to tell us how that money would be used and who made the decision to make such a donation,” said Mkandawire.

CSOs that make the alliance are Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Youth and Society, Church and Society and the Malawi Law Society.

This comes amid concerns in various social media platforms that members of the cabinet Committee on coronavirus who update people on the disease through media briefings c get K300 000 for each member for each news conference and that so far they have blown up to K1 billion allowances, a claim denied by the government spokesperson Mark Botomani who also sits on the committee.

“It is untrue that the committee is receiving hefty allowances, this is fake news that is being created on social media with the aim to discredit the work of the committee,” said Botomani.

But Mkandawire said there was great need for transparency and accountability on how the coronavirus money is used to avoid abuse.

“We would like to know how much money has come from donors, how much money has been provided from the government coffers because we don’t want the money to be embezzled,” he said.

He also called for strict measures on the procurement process of the coronavirus materials, saying this is where abuse of money occurs.

But Botomani said the government has already put in place the measures to prevent abuse of the money.

He said the coronavirus money has been put in a separate bank account, away from go government’s Account Number One to ensure that the money is not abused.

Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango said K100 billion is needed for the fight against the pandemic.

