First coronavirus death confirmed in Malawi

April 7, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawi has recorded the first coronavirus-related death of a patient in Blantyre, health officials confirmed to Nyasa Times.

The  victim is 51-year old Malawian lady of Indian origin who  had other underlying health conditions.

It comes as Ministry of Health and Population Jappie Mhango  announced  on Monday that five  people had tested positive for the virus.

“The patient  had underlying health conditions,” a doctor in Blantyre who refused to be named told Nyasa Times

“No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality.”

Blantyre District Council director of health and social services Gift Kawalazira  referred  Nyasa Times Ministry of Health Spokesperson Joshua Malango.  But Malango said  Minister of Health Mhango is will give an update  to the nation on the status of Covid-19 at 11am on Tuesday.

During the news conference, Mhango confirmed the details.

President Peter Mutharika  who  declared a state of disaster on March 23 to combat the virus said government will continue monitoring and review situation as it infolds warning that “more comprehensive measures may be imposed.”

Machine
Guest
Machine

Dear Health Minister,
There is a new rapid covid 19 diagnostic machine invented in UK from Cambridge university.

£2.4Million can get you 100 of these point of care machines. Malawi can afford this. Tapani from the Billions put aside that is ngati zilipodi.

Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hey
Guest
Hey

Dont buy things from China please.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

To protect PATIENTS confidentially? Is a dead person still a patient?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Coaster
Guest
Coaster

Game yavuta basi apa changamukani inu a Muthalika kumene muli inuko osamangoti bwa bwa bwa ayi anthutu aluza miyoyo ngati simukuwathaniza muzipatalano

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bwana Wa Ulesi
Guest
Bwana Wa Ulesi

Don't point fingers at Munthalika, point fingers to the one who has reported this baseless story…..There's no disease related to Corona than Corona itself.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Munthu wa mtali
Guest
Munthu wa mtali

@ Bwana I think walasa pamenepo point taken. Mvera bro

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares