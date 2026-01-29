Pesticides Control Board Launches Nationwide Inspections to Ensure Safe Chemical Management

The Pesticides Control Board (PCB) has launched a countrywide inspection exercise to monitor how pesticides and other chemicals are being handled across Malawi. The exercise aims to ensure the safe storage, use, and disposal of hazardous substances to protect human health, animals, and the environment.

The inspections recently covered the Musiro Waste Management Site in Mzuzu, where several concerning practices were observed. Inspectors found empty pesticide containers from chemicals including: Alice (Acetamiprid), ChemFos Super (Profenofos + Cypermethrin), Beauvitech (Bio-insecticide) and Deltamethrin.

During the visit, inspectors also noted that the site had no official visitor records in the logbook maintained by guards or custodians. The guards recalled seeing Tropha Estate offload pesticide containers at the site, but there was no formal documentation.

PCB investigators confirmed that a permit is required from Mzuzu City Council to dispose of waste at Musiro. While the council’s Environmental Health Department issues permits for disposal, it does not require companies to declare the type or nature of the waste, making it difficult to identify the specific company responsible for the pesticide containers. PCB says its investigation is ongoing to identify companies that are not complying with the required waste disposal regulations.

Speaking on the inspections, Dr. Victor Madhlopa, Chairperson of PCB, highlighted the dangers of improper pesticide handling and disposal:

“Chemicals used as pesticides, if not applied as advised, are highly hazardous to animals, plants, the environment, and ultimately humans. Pesticides can cause cancer, breathing problems, and even death. Containers that stored pesticides remain dangerous even when empty. Their disposal must be controlled to prevent harm. The Pesticides Control Board is mandated to ensure safety for everyone, including the users.”

Dr. Madhlopa emphasized that even empty pesticide containers remain hazardous and must be managed carefully to prevent negative impacts on human health, animals, plants, and the environment.

The PCB said the inspections are part of a broader effort to: Monitor the safe storage, use, and disposal of chemicals; Identify companies violating safety regulations; Reduce health risks to humans, animals, and the environment; and Strengthen enforcement of chemical management laws

Communities are encouraged to report unsafe handling or disposal of pesticides and chemicals to authorities.

The nationwide inspections are part of PCB’s mandate to protect public health and environmental safety, ensuring that Malawi’s chemical management practices meet national safety standards.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :