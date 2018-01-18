Phyzix ready to work with ’Ghetto King’ Fredokiss

Hip-hop artist Noel ‘Phyzix’ Chikoleka has revealed that his conscious is clear and he is ready to work with ghetto King Kong Fredokiss, saying urban music industry could benefit if artists worked in unison.

Phyzix disclosed in an interview with a local radio station.

“I have realized that we have the same fan base. This other day I went to Blantyre market where I was approached by ghetto youths. They asked me to kick a freestyle, I interacted with them and took pictures. While I was in the car, Fredokiss arrived and did the same thing. So you can see that we appeal to the same crowd,” he narrated.

The two have been at loggerheads over “King of the ghetto” title.

“Is there a Kingdom?” he asked.

“I don’t advocate for ghetto youths to stay in the ghetto. I advocate for youths to work hard and move out of the ghetto because ghetto life is tough. Am not proud of the struggle, I appreciate life and am always grateful,” Phyzix who is also a qualified marketer emphasized.

Quizzed on the genesis of their beef, he responded: “I don’t have any problem with Fredokiss. In fact, we have never been friends. I was even surprised when I heard him dissing me on a song with Jolly Bro. As for Jolly Bro I can at least understand because we once talked of dropping a collaboration album. But, everything changed when I tried to squash the beef between him and Tay Grin.”

“After performing “Zolapitsa” with Tay Grin at Biriwiri’s album launch, I challenged that beef should end and anybody looking for beef should try me. That’s when they released a diss song which I responded. I feel Jolly Bro felt betrayed because I had collaborated with his rival,” he explained.

