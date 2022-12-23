Phyzix to spend Christmas with kids  at orphanage in Area 25 in Lilongwe

Malawi’s legendary multi award-winning chart-topping afro-hip-hop rapper, songwriter and performer Phyzix will spend his Christmas at an orphanage in the capital Lilongwe to spend time with underprivileged orphans during the festive season.

The Blantyre-based Wife Material hit maker who is also a banker, marketer and entrepreneur will travel to Area 25 in Lilongwe where he grew up to spend time with the orphaned children at Zoe Foundation orphanage home in honour of his late mother, Evelyn Chikoleka who passed on last year.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Phyzix whose real name is Noel Chikoleka but is widely known by his monikers Gamba wa Suit and Captain Bae said: “My mum who went to be with the Lord last year was a benevolent and charitable woman who every Christmas spent her time cheering the sick and the underprivileged.

“After I moved to Blantyre, every year during Christmas, I travelled home to be with my mother and help her cheer the sick, the orphaned and the underprivileged and I thought this year I could honour my departed Queen by doing what she has always been doing.”

Chikoleka explained that as a last born he was very close to his late mother who was a career banker and that he drew his inspiration from her in everything in all spheres of life and living.

Said Phyzix: “My mother taught me love of mankind. She was a philanthropist who believed in living a life for others and help those in need. Me and all my elder siblings were brought up to give, give and give to the needy, the sick, the orphaned and the underprivileged.

“Christmas is a time of joy, a time for love, a time for sharing and indeed a time for making memories to last a lifetime.”

The follow composer divulged that since his mother died life hasn’t been the same saying he feels the hole his mother left having also lost his father very early in life saying to be an orphan is the hardest experience in life and that it doesn’t matter at what age you are.

“I will spend my Christmas day this year at an orphanage called ZOE Foundation in Area 25, Lilongwe. “We will be sharing food, drinks, gifts, stories, music and dances as a family on the day and I will be joined by my immediate family and friends. This, I am sure, will make my dear mother in heaven smile and my God bless the Children, said the Cholapitsa star.

Reacting to the news that Phyzix will spend Christmas with (her) kids at Zoe Foundation orphanage, the director of the foundation Temwani Chilenga said: “Thank you Phzyzix.”

To which the rapper replied: “You are doing God’s work my dear, you are an angel. God should always bless you.”