PIL donates K7.8 million solar water pump to Malomo Health Centre

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) a consortium of four oil marketing companies in the country on Thursday donated a solar water pump worth K7.8 million to Malomo Health Centre in Ntchisi to help ease water problems at the health facility.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the health centre, PIL General Manager Martin Msimuko noted that access to clean water is not just a basic necessity but a fundamental human right hence their assistance.

“Water is life and hospitals cannot do well without clean and safe water. The installation of this solar water pump represents more than just a technological advancement, it symbolizes progress, sustainability, and a commitment to improving the quality of healthcare services in our rural communities.”

“By harnessing the power of the sun, this pump will provide a consistent supply of clean water, ensuring that the hospital can maintain high standards of hygiene and care without interruption. This, in turn, will improve patient outcomes and contribute to the overall health of the community within the health center catchment area,” said Msimuko.

He asked the people to take good care of the solar water pump.

“As we hand over this solar water pump today, let us remember that this is just one step towards a brighter, healthier future for our community. It is a reminder of what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal. I am confident that this project will inspire further initiatives to improve the lives of those in our rural areas,” said Msimuko.

Facility In charge of Malomo Health Centre Zuze Khonde thanked PIL for the donation saying they had problems of accessing safe water especially during electricity blackouts.

“We will make sure that we will take care of this pump so that we offer good care to patients because clean and portable water is essential for us to operate properly,” said Khonde.

He said Malomo Health Centre has a catchment of 70,000 people with some coming from Bua in Kasungu.

The four oil marketing companies that make up PIL include, Puma Energy, TotalEnergies, Vivo Energy and Petroda.

